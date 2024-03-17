Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5,000 shares.
Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 7.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of C$7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.10.
About Oceanic Iron Ore
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oceanic Iron Ore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.