Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.03

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.03 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.78). Octopus AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 6,172 shares changing hands.

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £108.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.95.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

