Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Short Interest Update

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OCUL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,656,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $751.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.