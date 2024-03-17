Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Short Interest Update

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 14th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OCUL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,656,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $751.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.32.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
