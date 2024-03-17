Oliver Chow Sells 1,273 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $128,814.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,505.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $103.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

LNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.