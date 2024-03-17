Oliver Chow Sells 1,273 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $128,814.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,505.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $103.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder Company Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Light & Wonder
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.