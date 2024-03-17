Omeros (OMER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, March 18th.
Omeros Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. Omeros has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $229.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Omeros
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $27,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on OMER
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.