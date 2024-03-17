OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $154.91 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. OMG Network has a market cap of $154.91 million and approximately $26.14 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001636 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00082193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001320 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

