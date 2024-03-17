Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.50.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Onto Innovation

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,925 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 195,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 79,245 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 25,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $175.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.41. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.02.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.