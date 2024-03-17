OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPENLANE Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KAR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. OPENLANE has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2,046.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

