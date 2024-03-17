Orchid Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.90 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $141.86 million and $12.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14359329 USD and is down -9.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $12,726,036.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

