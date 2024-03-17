Orchid Trading Down 4.5% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $143.33 million and approximately $9.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00015725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,296.00 or 0.99886505 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010301 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00152131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.14359329 USD and is down -9.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $12,726,036.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

