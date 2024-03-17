Orion (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Orion Stock Up 1.7 %

OEC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. Orion has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. Orion had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,901,000 after purchasing an additional 171,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Orion by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,389,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,153 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion by 22.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 234,888 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

