Orser Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

MCD traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.84. The company has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

