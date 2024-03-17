Orser Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Orser Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $584.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $559.33 and a 200-day moving average of $518.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

