Orser Capital Management LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Workiva comprises approximately 6.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Workiva worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,347,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Workiva by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,257,000 after purchasing an additional 419,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $34,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.93. 709,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.34. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

