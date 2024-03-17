Orser Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,704. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

