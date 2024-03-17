PAAL AI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $575.18 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $575.18 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,662,821 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 798,662,821 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.63275464 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $8,443,592.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

