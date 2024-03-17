Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.