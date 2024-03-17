PAID Network (PAID) One Day Volume Tops $393,293.51

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One PAID Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $67.63 million and approximately $393,293.51 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.23345609 USD and is down -12.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $487,298.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

