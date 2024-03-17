Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. Sells 11,700 Shares of Stock

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $23,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.94. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

