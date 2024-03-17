Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. Sells 11,700 Shares of Stock

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $23,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.94. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
