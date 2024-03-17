Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Michael S. Han Sells 30,040 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$26.41 on Friday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on POU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.20.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

