Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.59, for a total value of C$334,431.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 392 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.40, for a total value of C$17,013.31.

On Thursday, March 7th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$44.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.86. The company has a market cap of C$7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$47.99.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 3.27982 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.69.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

