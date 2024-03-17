Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PATK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.29.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATK

Patrick Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $24,445,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,873 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.