PayPal USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $189.70 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. PayPal USD has a market cap of $189.70 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 190,082,198 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 190,082,197.76. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99854674 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $18,655,871.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

