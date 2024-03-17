Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.68

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.68 and traded as high as $27.90. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 28,830 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Monday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $151.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

