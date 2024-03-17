PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Cut by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

