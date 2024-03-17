PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 114,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.66. 21,887,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,134. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average is $168.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

