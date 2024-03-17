Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

