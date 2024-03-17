Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Phreesia updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,184 shares of company stock valued at $251,630. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 142,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

