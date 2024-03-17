Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $71.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

PLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

PLL opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

