Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 931,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 282,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

