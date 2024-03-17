Pioneer Wealth Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,837. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $180.88. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $166.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

