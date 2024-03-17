Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.19. 4,214,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,428. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

