Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.01. The company had a trading volume of 822,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,735. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

