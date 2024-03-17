Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $902,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.01. 6,807,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.71 and a 200 day moving average of $426.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.99 and a 12 month high of $476.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

