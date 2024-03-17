Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 15,744 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

