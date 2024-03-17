Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 40,381 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,381 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 1,326,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

