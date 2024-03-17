Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 7,931 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,656. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average of $212.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.55 and a 12 month high of $237.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

