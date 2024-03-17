Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $32.96 million and $70,901.77 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00070823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00042888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

