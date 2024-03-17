PlatinX Price Up 135.4% Over Last 7 Days (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, PlatinX has traded up 135.4% against the US dollar. One PlatinX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $124.53 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.

PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.

[Telegram](https://t.me/platinxio)”

PlatinX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

