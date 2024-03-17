Polianta Ltd Acquires New Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,947 shares of company stock valued at $9,585,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.58. The company had a trading volume of 838,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.29. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

