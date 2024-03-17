Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,400 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,821,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,532,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,371. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

