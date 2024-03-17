Polianta Ltd Has $1.01 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Polianta Ltd lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $3,285,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,130,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $76.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

