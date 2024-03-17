Polianta Ltd Invests $882,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Coupang by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,621,860 shares of company stock worth $601,103,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.13. 27,538,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,822,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.33. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

