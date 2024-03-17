Polianta Ltd Invests $996,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. TransUnion makes up approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TRU traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.19%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

