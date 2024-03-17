Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Regal Rexnord makes up about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 6.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RRX traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.67. 770,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,402. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -198.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.92%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

