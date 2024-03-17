Polianta Ltd Makes New $842,000 Investment in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 67.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $237.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,953. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

