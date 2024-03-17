Polianta Ltd Purchases New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 209,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,398,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,832,477. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

