Polianta Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Polianta Ltd cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,403. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.