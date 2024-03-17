Polianta Ltd Sells 200 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Polianta Ltd lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.8 %

FCNCA traded up $11.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,542.90. 98,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,943. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,623.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,493.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,427.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

