Polianta Ltd Sells 3,700 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Polianta Ltd reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:DFS traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,869. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

